Woman rescued from swollen Texas river after husband dies

January 21, 2019 3:40 pm
 
BUNA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a woman was stranded for two days after her 79-year-old husband was fatally swept away in a river after their amphibious all-terrain vehicle became stuck in the water.

Police and other agencies rescued the woman Friday after a person spotted the eight-wheel ATV in the Neches River and called 911. The woman was in an area near Buna, about 100 miles northeast of Houston near the Arkansas border.

Authorities say the woman had been stranded since Wednesday.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman says the woman was found in the ATV. Her husband had been trying to walk to the river bank when he got swept away in the swollen river. Newman says his body was found near the river bank.

Newman says the woman didn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries.

