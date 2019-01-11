Listen Live Sports

WWII vet who got degree delayed by nearly 7 decades has died

January 11, 2019 1:58 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A funeral home and a family friend say a World War II veteran from Ohio who received his college degree last spring nearly 70 years after he last sat in a classroom has died.

Newcomer Funeral Home in Toledo says Bob Barger died Wednesday. He was 97.

Barger was honored in June at the University of Toledo’s commencement ceremony, where he received an associate’s degree and a standing ovation.

A review last year of his transcripts from the late 1940s showed he completed enough classes to qualify for the degree that wasn’t offered when he was in school.

Barger came home to Toledo after World War II and began taking college classes. But he never finished his degree because he was busy with a job and raising a family.

