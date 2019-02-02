Listen Live Sports

2 dead, 3 in critical condition from Texas house fire

February 9, 2019 11:43 pm
 
TYLER, Texas (AP) — Fire officials in East Texas say a 40-year-old man and a child have died from a house fire that also left three others critically injured.

The Tyler Fire Department said that the child died early Saturday after being taken to a hospital. The man passed away later Saturday at a Dallas area hospital.

Two other children are in critical but stable condition and an adult is in critical but unstable condition in area hospitals.

Fire officials say they found the victims, whose names have not been released, in various locations of the home.

Investigators say the fire originated in the living room area, but they’re still investigating the cause of the fire.

Tyler is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

