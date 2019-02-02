Listen Live Sports

2 Detroit officers suspended for video taunting black woman

February 5, 2019 3:40 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit police officers have been suspended amid an investigation into racist comments and social media posts about a traffic stop.

Officer Gary Steele and an unidentified officer stopped 23-year-old Ariel Moore for driving with an expired license plate last week. They seized the vehicle, leaving Moore to walk a block home in the cold and dark.

WXYZ-TV reports that video posted to Steele’s Snapchat account showed Moore, who is black, walking home as Steele says “priceless” and “bye Felicia.” The caption tags read: “What black girl magic looks like” and “celebrating Black History Month.”

Police Chief James Craig said Monday the officers have been suspended with pay. Craig earlier demoted Steele from corporal and apologized to Moore.

The department didn’t immediately respond to a message Tuesday asking whether Steele would comment or had an attorney.

