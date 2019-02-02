Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 from rescue group plead guilty over cats left in trailer

February 18, 2019 10:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Two women who ran an Ohio animal rescue operation have pleaded guilty to charges related to the abandonment of more than 20 cats in a trailer that was then tied shut.

They were charged in August after the Licking County Humane Society took custody of the cats left behind by the women’s Pittie Paw Rescue agency.

The Advocate in Newark reports animal rescue officials found 21 live cats and two dead in the central Ohio trailer, which had no food or water for the animals. One cat had to be euthanized.

Kristin Beaupry, of Centerburg, and Joyce Meisenhelder, of Heath, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals and abandoning animals.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky says his clients recognized the seriousness of their misconduct.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.newarkadvocate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army National Guard in Canada to learn winter survival skills

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.