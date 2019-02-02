Listen Live Sports

2 suburban Chicago freeway shootings aren’t believed linked

February 7, 2019 10:07 am
 
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say they don’t believe there’s a connection between shootings several hours apart on a suburban Chicago highway in which a longtime postal worker was killed and three other people were wounded.

Illinois State Police announced the update Wednesday, saying that determination is based on a preliminary investigation into the Monday shootings. Police earlier had declined to say whether investigators believed the shootings, which remain under investigation, were linked.

Police say a 55-year-old woman, who was later identified by the U.S. Postal Service as Tamara Clayton-Shelton, was alone in a car when she was shot around 10 p.m. Monday traveling northbound Interstate 57 near Oak Forest.

About six hours earlier, a 38-year-old man was critically wounded a few miles away, near Calumet Park. He’s hospitalized, while two wounded boys with him were treated and released.

