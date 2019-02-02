Listen Live Sports

2nd case dismissed amid review of Houston cop’s work

February 25, 2019 4:10 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a second case being re-examined because it involved a Houston officer accused of lying in an affidavit that led to a drug raid last month that killed a married couple.

Court records show the drug case against Treveon Cornett was dismissed Monday. Another case was dismissed last week.

Cornett’s case is one of 27 active cases tied to Officer Gerald Goines. They’re among more than 1,400 being reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said Cornett’s case was dismissed in the “interest of justice.” Goines did not arrest Cornett but was at the scene.

An attorney for Cornett didn’t immediately return a call Monday. Cornett was arrested in July for possessing less than one gram of cocaine.

