3rd person dies of injuries from Texas house fire

February 10, 2019 5:11 pm
 
TYLER, Texas (AP) — Fire officials say a third person has died of injuries from a house fire in Texas.

The Tyler Fire Department in East Texas said Sunday in a statement that a 60-year-old woman died at a Dallas hospital.

A 40-year-old man and a child died Saturday of injuries from the fire, which occurred Friday night in Tyler, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. Two other children remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Fire officials say they found the victims, whose names have not been released, in various parts of the home.

Investigators say the fire originated in the living room area, but they’re still investigating what caused the blaze.

