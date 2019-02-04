Listen Live Sports

4 ex-firefighters charged for drawing penises on family pic

February 12, 2019 9:31 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Four fired Miami firefighters are charged with criminal mischief for their roles in drawing penises on another firefighter’s family photos.

The case drew national attention because a noose was also found at the scene, just as Hurricane Irma was bearing down on Florida in September 2017.

Prosecutors and Miami Fire-Rescue officials will detail the charges later Tuesday.

The Miami Herald reports that none of the men are being charged in connection with the noose, which was placed over the framed family photos belonging to the black firefighter, Robert S. Webster. That’s because detectives never proved who placed the noose there or why.

The ex-firefighters are Harold Santana, Kevin Meizoso, Justin Rumbaugh and Alejandro Sese. Sese is also charged with tampering for trying to cover up the incident.

