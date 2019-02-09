Listen Live Sports

9 fraternity members arrested in Louisiana for hazing crimes

February 14, 2019 3:19 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University announced the arrests of nine fraternity members for hazing-related crimes in a toughened approach to such incidents after the death of a pledge in a fraternity drinking ritual.

The men arrested Thursday, ranging from ages 19 to 23, were members of Delta Kappa Epsilon. Their charges range from misdemeanor hazing to felony second-degree battery and false imprisonment.

DKE’s national organization closed LSU’s century-old chapter last month, saying members violated the organization’s alcohol and hazing policies. LSU said the hazing allegedly happened last fall, and “does not belong at LSU.”

This story has been corrected to show the arrests happened Thursday, not Wednesday.

