U.S. News
 
Alabama church returns $25,000 gift from casino

February 13, 2019 8:45 am
 
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama church damaged by a tornado is returning a $25,000 donation from a casino because it doesn’t support gambling.

The pastor of the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, James Troglen, tells WSFA-TV that church members voted Sunday to return the contribution from Wind Creek Casinos.

Troglen says church members were “extremely moved” by the donation. But Troglen says he doesn’t support legalized gambling and church members who share his beliefs thought it would be a conflict to keep the money.

Troglen says members hope the money will go to others affected by the tornado.

The church was damaged by a twister that roared through the town north of Montgomery on Jan. 19. The casino says it also made donations to another church and the town’s police department.

