Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Alleged leader pleads not guilty in Minnesota mosque bombing

February 15, 2019 10:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An Illinois man has pleaded not guilty in the bombing of a mosque in Minnesota, three weeks after two of his alleged accomplices pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors allege 47-year-old Michael Hari was the ringleader of an Illinois-based militia and that the trio drove more than 500 miles (800 kilometers) to bomb a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota, in hopes of scaring Muslims into leaving the U.S.

No one was injured in the August 2017 attack at the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. The attack occurred as morning prayers were about to begin.

Hari entered his plea Thursday in federal court in St. Paul. His trial is scheduled to begin April 22 before U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The next hearing in the case is March 28.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.