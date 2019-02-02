Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

February 2, 2019 3:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a student singing during a computing class in Pyongyang, North Korea; the aftermath of a tornado in Cuba; and crowds waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis in Panama City.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

