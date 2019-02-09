Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

February 9, 2019 3:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes celebrations around the world tied to the lunar calendar; a massive protest against corruption in the Haitian capital; and winter scenes in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Seattle, Wash.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 2-8, 2019. See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

