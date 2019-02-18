Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Aurora warehouse where 5 killed won’t reopen until next week

February 18, 2019 3:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — The suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse where five people were fatally shot won’t reopen until next week, but its doors will be open to support workers, company officials said Monday.

The Henry Pratt Co. facility in Aurora, Illinois, will be open any employees who want to spend time with colleagues and counselors will be available, spokeswoman Yolanda Kokayi said. She said the warehouse tentatively won’t return to full production until Feb. 25.

A Henry Pratt employee who was about to lose his job opened fire at the warehouse Friday, killing five co-workers and wounding five police officers. The gunman died in a shootout with police.

“The lives lost were not only our employees, but also fathers, husbands, grandfathers, brothers, sons and our friends,” Kokayi said in an emailed statement Monday. “Their loss has left a huge void in us all.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The visitation and funeral for one of the victims, Trevor Wehner, will be Wednesday in his hometown of Sheridan. Wehner, 21, was a Northern Illinois University business student. He was killed on the first day of his internship at Henry Pratt.

Kokayi said the company will be reviewing security protocols and “assessing how we can enhance safety.” The company also has committed to cover the cost of funerals, victims’ medical expenses and additional assistance to their families.

Mueller Water Products owns Henry Pratt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.