Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: 3 die in Iowa after van and car crash into semi

February 3, 2019 8:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed after a minivan and a car crashed into an overturned semitractor-trailer on a southeastern Iowa highway.

The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa State Patrol spokesman Nathan Ludwig says dense fog is believed to have been a factor in the crashes early Sunday just west of Mount Pleasant.

The newspaper, citing a State Patrol crash report, says the three people killed were the 74-year-old minivan driver Vicki Morrow of Ottumwa, and 44-year-old Daniel Yutzy and 44-year-old Kathryn Yutzy, both of Bloomfield.

Authorities say five other people were hurt. They say one is in critical condition and four others, including the semi driver, were treated at hospitals and released.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The patrol crash report says the semi was eastbound on Highway 34 when it jackknifed and overturned. Then the van and car crashed into it.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.