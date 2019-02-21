Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Administrator, wife stole $1.2M from church

February 21, 2019 7:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania church administrator stole $1.2 million that he and his wife used to pay for vacations, sports tickets and other personal expenses.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says 50-year-old David Reiter, of South Park, is charged with theft, forgery and receiving stolen property. His 44-year-old wife, Connie Reiter, faces two counts of receiving stolen property.

Authorities say the money was stolen from the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair over the course of about 17 years.

David Reiter had been the church’s administrator since 2001. Authorities say he falsified accounting data and created a fake auditor who he claimed handled the church’s reviews.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The couple made their initial court appearances Tuesday but didn’t enter pleas. It’s not known if they’ve retained attorneys.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.