Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities say it appears 2 brothers froze to death

February 4, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PETERSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say it appears two Kentucky brothers froze to death after their vehicle broke down in subfreezing weather.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the bodies of the men were found Saturday by a family member outside their home. The statement says a broken-down truck was found in the driveway more than a half-mile from the home. The bodies of 72-year-old Obie Fugate and 67-year-old Roy Fugate were found between the truck and the home.

Authorities say Jan. 29 is the last day family members had contact with the brothers. The National Weather Service says high temperatures in Boone County were below freezing from Jan. 29-31.

The sheriff says a preliminary autopsy report lists the cause of death for both men as hypothermia.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.