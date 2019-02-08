Baby shot, critically wounded in parked car in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 1-year-old boy was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car parked on a street on the city’s South Side has been placed on life support and is on critical condition.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the boy’s grandmother was dropping someone off Thursday night when she heard glass breaking and looked back to see that the baby had been shot.

Police say two other children were also in the car at the time.

Guglielmi says police believe that the shooter may have mistaken the car for another vehicle and opened fire. He says there is no reason to believe the grandmother was a target and police do not believe the gunman was aiming for another vehicle.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.