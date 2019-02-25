Listen Live Sports

Baltimore police officer overdoses at motel, dies

February 25, 2019 5:46 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Baltimore police officer suffered a fatal heroin overdose at a motel.

The Baltimore Sun reports Officer Joseph Banks Jr. died Friday at a motel in Halethorpe. The 25-year-old had been assigned to the juvenile booking unit.

A Baltimore County police report says Banks had been using drugs with his girlfriend and overdosed. Banks’ girlfriend told investigators he sounded as if he was struggling to breathe. She tried to administer Narcan to counteract the overdose and called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. However, paramedics were unable to revive Banks.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott knew Banks. He called the officer’s death another tragic example of the reach of addiction.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

