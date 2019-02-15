Body found on island nearly 23 years ago has been identified

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man whose naked body was found on an island off Connecticut nearly 23 years ago.

Norwalk police said Friday they had finally identified Landberto Quintero through a new search of an updated law enforcement fingerprint database.

Lt. Art Weisgerber says Quintero had no known address and may have been homeless. He was 24 years old. Records from a 1993 arrest for trespassing indicate he was born in Mexico and include the fingerprints used to identify him.

Officials haven’t identified any of Quintero’s relatives.

Quintero’s body was discovered on Shea Island in Long Island Sound on April 18, 1996. The medical examiner’s office concluded he had been dead for eight to 10 months but was not able to determine the cause of death.

This story has been corrected to show that the body of Landberto Quintero was found nearly 23 years ago, not 26 years ago.

