Boston police officer wounded in shootout with motorist

February 22, 2019 7:42 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Police say a Boston police officer has been wounded during an exchange of fire with a motorist during a traffic stop in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

The officer, who was not identified, was struck several times in the upper torso but is expected to survive.

The suspected gunman was found dead in his car after driving around the corner following the shooting at 102 Gerard Street shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

Officer Kim Tavares, a police spokeswoman, says the suspect was in his mid-to-late 30s and was alone in his car.

She says another officer at the scene was uninjured.

