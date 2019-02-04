Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Boy meets medics who saved him after bus stop crash killed 3

February 4, 2019 10:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A 12-year-old Indiana boy who survived a bus stop crash that killed three young siblings has met the medics who saved his life.

Maverik Lowe’s mother wrote in a Facebook post that her son on Saturday met with a nurse and a paramedic who treated him during a helicopter flight from the crash scene to a hospital.

WRTV-TV reports Jocelynne Lowe posted photos of the meeting outside a helicopter. She wrote that she’d waited three months to meet the two people “I owe everything to.”

A woman driving a pickup truck struck and critically injured Maverik as he and three other children crossed a highway to board a school bus on Oct. 30 near Rochester.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed.

___

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.