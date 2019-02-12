Listen Live Sports

Brothers held for alleged killing of missing California teen

February 12, 2019 10:27 pm
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two Southern California brothers on suspicion of killing a 16-year-old girl who vanished last month.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Tuesday that evidence dug out of the brothers’ Hesperia backyard led investigators to believe Aranda Briones was a victim of homicide.

She was last seen alive on Jan. 13 at a park in Moreno Valley, east of Los Angeles. Authorities are searching for her body.

The sheriff says Briones was a high school friend of 18-year-old Owen Shover, who was arrested Monday at his home. He could face a murder charge. His brother, 21-year-old Gary Shover, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

