The Associated Press
 
Buzz Aldrin’s son tries to stop dad from moving assets

February 20, 2019 12:48 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Buzz Aldrin’s son is trying to stop his father from transferring assets in the latest battle between the Apollo 11 moonwalker and two of his children over whether he is capable of managing his affairs.

Andrew Aldrin’s lawyer sent a letter last month to Morgan Stanley with instructions not to transfer any assets in two accounts.

The accounts are in a trust of which Andrew Aldrin is a trustee. The letter says Buzz Aldrin terminated the trust and wants the assets distributed to him.

Morgan Stanley is asking a Florida court to decide if it should follow the instructions of Buzz Aldrin or his son. It doesn’t list the accounts’ value.

Aldrin’s children claim he has memory loss and delusions. He has countersued, accusing them and a manager of mismanagement.

