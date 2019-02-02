Listen Live Sports

Cabin pressure issues prompt emergency landing for flight

February 2, 2019 3:21 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A cabin pressure issue has forced a flight bound for Florida to return to Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport.

The Hartford Courant reports a Southwest flight from Hartford to Tampa turned around Friday night because several passengers complained of pain and discomfort. At least one passenger was bleeding from the ears.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of the Boeing 737 reported a possible pressurization issue and requested the landing.

The flight returned to Bradley just after 9 p.m., about an hour after setting off for Tampa International Airport.

Emergency medical technicians met the flight when it landed and treated several passengers. There was no indication any of the injuries were severe.

Southwest said it has removed the aircraft from service.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

