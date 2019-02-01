Dozens of California officers on leave in overtime scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Highway Patrol has suspended the police powers of dozens of officers and sergeants in the agency’s East Los Angeles office after discovering fraudulent overtime records for thousands of unworked hours in a case that could lead to criminal charges, officials said Friday.

An investigation uncovered at least $360,000 in fraudulent overtime pay collected by officers and approved by their supervising sergeants between early March 2016 and into 2018, said Chief Mark Garrett, head of the agency’s Southern Division.

He declined to say exactly how many officers and supervisors are believed involved, adding that the investigation isn’t over. Most of the officers and sergeants involved have been placed on paid administrative leave and their peace officer powers have been removed, he said.

“This information has shaken us to our core,” Garrett said. “I’m personally taken back and angry about it.”

Investigators are sharing details of the probe with county prosecutors, who will consider whether to file criminal charges in the case, Garrett said, adding that he believes charges are appropriate.

“We have every reason to believe they were committing theft from the taxpayers of California,” he said. “We feel that criminal activity occurred.”

California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley said he’s “angered and appalled.”

“Any employee who violates policy and law sullies the public trust all of us work hard to earn every day,” he said in a news release.

The East Los Angeles office is the only one of the agency’s 103 commands believed involved in the fraudulent overtime, Garrett said, adding that the others have passed initial assessments of their overtime records and will undergo more elaborate audits.

Suspicions about the fraudulent overtime arose last March after command staff in the East Los Angeles office noticed anomalies in overtime records, Garrett said.

All of the overtime logged for hours that weren’t worked stem from assignments with road crews from the California Department of Transportation. Officers can get overtime pay between $86 to $104 an hour with the Caltrans details, which involve making sure the transportation crews stay safe while they conduct maintenance.

