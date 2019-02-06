Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Charges dropped for alleged ‘fight club’ at day care center

February 6, 2019 11:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two workers at a day care center who were accused of facilitating a “fight club” among the small children.

Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center in December 2016, showing small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other. The video shows the two workers watching, one jumping up and down in apparent excitement.

A prosecution memo filed Monday said the case was presented to a grand jury but charges were being dropped due to “insufficient evidence.” The memo was provided by Talmage Newton IV, Dailey’s attorney.

Both teachers were fired.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Mothers of two of the children have filed a lawsuit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.