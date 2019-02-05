Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Childhood home of Donald Trump listed for nearly $3 million

February 5, 2019 9:59 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — People seeking to live like President Donald Trump now have the opportunity to own his childhood home in New York.

The Queens, New York, house that Trump’s father built has been listed for $2.9 million after a brief period as a rental property available on Airbnb. The home is decked out with Trump memorabilia, including copies of “The Art of the Deal,” a life-sized cardboard cutout of the president and a framed copy of Trump on the cover of People magazine.

At $2.9 million, the house seeks a far higher payout than neighboring homes in the Jamaica Estates area. Public records indicate a similarly sized home a block away sold for about $640,000 in 2016.

The house last sold in 2017 to Trump Birth House LLC for $2.14 million.

The Associated Press

