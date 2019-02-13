Listen Live Sports

Connecticut woman charged with killing kids heads to trial

February 13, 2019 9:54 am
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The murder trial of a Connecticut woman charged with killing her two children in 2015 is getting underway.

The New Haven Register reports that LeRoya Moore is scheduled to go on trial Wednesday.

The 39-year-old East Haven woman has been held on $2 million bail since she was arrested June 10, 2015, eight days after her children were found dead in the family’s home.

Autopsies determined that 6-year-old Aleisha Moore and 7-year-old Daaron Moore died from acute intoxication of an antihistamine found in over-the-counter medications.

Police say they also found a note written by Moore that said “I don’t know the reason why, but we were meant to die today.”

Moore’s current public defenders declined to comment on the case, but a previous public defender said an insanity defense was planned.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

