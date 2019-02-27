Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cops: Gunman broke into home, fatally shot pizza deliveryman

February 27, 2019 6:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a pizza deliveryman was shot and killed when he made a delivery to a home under construction in Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday just outside the home. Authorities believe the gunman broke into the home so he could arrange for the delivery there and rob the deliveryman.

The 30-year-old deliveryman was shot once in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released.

The gunman fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.