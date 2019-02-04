Listen Live Sports

Defendant in deputy’s shooting accused of trying to mail pot

February 4, 2019 5:53 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man awaiting trial in the 2016 shooting of an Alabama deputy is now accused of trying to mail marijuana from California to Birmingham.

Al.com reports 27-year-old Dejuan Rashad Dedrick is awaiting extradition to Alabama. Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green said Friday that a male passenger checked two suitcases onto a Delta Airlines flight from the Hollywood Burbank Airport to Birmingham last month, but didn’t board.

Al.com says The LA Times reports the suitcases were then sent through additional security measures and were found to contain 40 pounds of marijuana. Green says Dedrick was arrested the next day when he returned for the luggage and charged with offenses including false impersonation of another.

Dedrick is one of four men charged in the shooting of the deputy during a drug raid.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

