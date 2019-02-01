Listen Live Sports

Detroit man charged with murder in boy’s freeway shooting

February 1, 2019 4:58 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A 24-year-old Detroit man is facing murder and other charges following the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on a Detroit freeway.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy also charged Derrick Devon Durham with five weapons-related charges Friday in connection with the shooting of Christian Miller on Jan. 24 while he was riding in his godmother’s SUV on the Southfield Freeway on Detroit’s west side. The boy died the following morning.

Durham surrendered to police Wednesday. He was remanded during his arraignment Friday. A probable cause hearing is set for next week.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Michael Shaw said Wednesday that “a traffic incident” occurred between Durham and the boy’s godmother and “we don’t think the godmother was aware of what was going on when this incident occurred.”

