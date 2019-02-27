Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Detroit officer fired for video taunting black woman

February 27, 2019 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A white Detroit police officer accused of making racist comments about a black woman during a traffic stop has been fired.

The controversy began a few weeks ago when video of the incident surfaced on Gary Steele’s Snapchat account. The video shows Steele saying “priceless” and “bye Felicia” as the 23-year-old woman walked home. The woman’s car was seized because the license plate had expired.

Police Chief James Craig announced Steele’s firing Wednesday. Steele hasn’t commented but is expected to take the case to arbitration under union rules. Another suspended officer also could be fired.

The caption on the Snapchat tags read: “What black girl magic looks like” and “celebrating Black History Month.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Craig says investigators found other cases of Steele making disparaging remarks about blacks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.