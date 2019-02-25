Listen Live Sports

Doc investigated over drug overdoses seeks board hearing

February 25, 2019 1:25 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An intensive-care doctor accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients has asked the state’s medical board for a hearing before it decides whether to take further action against his suspended license.

Board spokeswoman Tessie Pollock says the hearing requested Friday by William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) hasn’t been scheduled yet.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System fired Husel in December. It says he ordered potentially fatal doses for 29 patients and doses for six more patients that were excessive but not likely what caused their deaths.

Husel is under investigation. His lawyers aren’t commenting on the allegations.

Husel and the hospital face at least 19 related wrongful death lawsuits .

Mount Carmel apologized , put 23 other employees on leave , and says it changed its medication protocols to prevent similar situations.

