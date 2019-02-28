Listen Live Sports

Driver dies of crash injuries, hazing probe continues

February 28, 2019 5:36 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 23-year-old man has died of injuries from a crash that prompted campus officials to investigate alleged hazing at Delaware State University and suspend a campus fraternity.

Police said Thursday that Marlon Jackson of Townsend has died.

Jackson was driving a car carrying three other members of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity that crossed a highway median Saturday and was hit by a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Jackson’s front-seat passenger, Giovanni P. Downie of Brooklyn, New York, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The two rear-seat passeners, Marcus A. Dunn from Jersey City, New Jersey, and Jordan A. Hannah from Rockaway Beach, New York, were hospitalized in stable condition, as was the driver of the pickup.

Officials have not explained the link to alleged hazing.

