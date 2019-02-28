Listen Live Sports

Ex-‘girl in a closet’ indicted in sex assault of child

February 28, 2019 10:03 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A North Texas woman who was rescued from trash- and feces-strewn closet as a child and later spoke publicly about her abuse has been indicted on child sex abuse charges.

The Dallas Morning News reports a Denton County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Lauren Ashley Kavanaugh on Thursday. She’s been in Denton County Jail since her December arrest in lieu of $10,000 bond. Jail records don’t show that she has an attorney.

Lewisville police say Kavanaugh admitted having a “sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old girl she met through a Facebook page Kavanaugh uses to support and befriend other abuse victims.

Kavanaugh was age 8 and weighed 25 pounds in 2001 when investigators found her in a Dallas County mobile home closet. Authorities say she’d also been sexually abused.

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com

