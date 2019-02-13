Expert details injuries Iowa boy sustained while captive

ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — The injuries prosecutors say an 8-year-old boy sustained at the hands of his father and a woman who confined the boy in a basement have been detailed in court.

Pediatric nurse practitioner Ann Swisher said Wednesday one of the U-shaped marks on the boy’s buttock was likely the result of him being spanked by a flyswatter.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against 40-year-old Traci Tyler on Wednesday. The defense didn’t call any witnesses.

Swisher said during the bench trial that the other marks she observed on the boy were more difficult to identify because they were healing.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Tyler and Alex Shadlow locked the boy in their home, in a space under the basement stairs, for at least nine hours a day in the summer of 2017. The two are both charged with kidnapping.

Shadlow’s trial will start later.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.