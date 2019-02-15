Listen Live Sports

Father, 4 daughters dead after upstate New York house fire

February 15, 2019 10:13 pm
 
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Four children and their father were killed in a fire that ripped through their northern New York home.

Hundreds of people gathered in Watertown for a vigil Friday night to Aaron Bodah and daughters Skylar, Erin, Alexa and Merissa.

The girls ranged in age from 4 to 14.

Investigators say it appears the fire started in the kitchen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They said pots were left on the electric stove and smoke detectors had no batteries.

A fifth daughter escaped and ran to neighbors for help. She was taken to a hospital. WWNY-TV reported Friday that she was back in Watertown.

Authorities say Aaron Bodah’s brother lived in the house and was at work when the fire started.

Mourners placed flowers at a makeshift memorial and released balloons.

___

Information from: WWNY-TV, http://www.wwnytv.com

