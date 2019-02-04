Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Father of 7 is killed in wrong-way San Francisco crash

February 4, 2019 3:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man killed on a San Francisco freeway when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his minivan was the father of seven children who had immigrated to the United States after working with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, a friend said Monday.

Waheed Etimad, 40, came to the United States four years ago seeking a better life for his children, friend Sadat Barakazi said.

“He was a very hard-working person and a family man trying to give his children a better life,” Barazaki said.

Etimad, of Concord, was studying to become a computer engineer and working full-time as an Uber driver.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Barakazi said he set up a GoFundMe campaign to help his friend’s family because they had no close relatives in the area and he was the only person working to support his children, ranging from 2 to 15.

“His family is in desperate need, they have nobody here,” Barakazi said.

Etimad died Sunday after a driver plowed into his van carrying six passengers on Highway 101. One of his passengers was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Officials identified the wrong-way driver as 21-year-old Kayla Wilson of San Jose. Wilson also died in the crash.

Wilson was driving a sedan south on the northbound lanes of the highway when she crashed into two cars and then hit Etimad’s van head-on, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP is investigating whether Wilson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.