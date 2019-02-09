Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Feds investigating shooting death of black man at mall

February 9, 2019 8:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating an Alabama mall shooting in which a police officer killed a black man he mistook for the gunman.

News outlets report that U.S. Attorney Jay Town issued a statement Friday that the Department of Justice has been reviewing and is continuing to investigate the shooting death of 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that the officer will not face charges. The state’s investigation determined that the police officer in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover was justified in shooting Bradford because Bradford carried a weapon and appeared to pose a threat.

That decision has prompted outrage among activists. The Alabama NAACP says Marshall’s decision essentially tells Alabama’s black residents their lives don’t matter.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The officer mistook Bradford for the person who fired shots moments earlier on Thanksgiving night.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.