Feds: Philadelphia DA too easy on man sentenced in shooting

February 28, 2019 6:21 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the Philadelphia district attorney’s office went too easy on a gunman who pleaded guilty to shooting and nearly killing a store owner.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced the federal indictment of Jovuan Patterson on Thursday.

In a plea deal with city prosecutors, Patterson was sentenced to a minimum of three-and-a-half years in prison for shooting the store owner during an attempted robbery. The victim was shot in the groin and had to sell his store.

McSwain, an appointee of Republican President Donald Trump, says the office of Democratic DA Larry Krasner “offers sweetheart deals to violent defendants.” McSwain blames Krasner’s policies for an uptick in homicides.

Krasner says he welcomes the federal prosecution of Patterson but rejected blame for the increase in homicides.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

