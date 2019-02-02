Listen Live Sports

Flight returns to LAX 3 times for 3 separate problems

February 2, 2019 6:16 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines says a flight bound for Maui returned to the gate at Los Angeles International Airport three times for three separate problems before finally being canceled.

Spokesman Alex Da Silva says Flight 33 took off and landed again twice on Saturday. A third time the jetliner pushed back from the gate and then came back.

Da Silva says each return was “due to separate and unrelated faults with different systems.” He didn’t elaborate.

The more than 200 passengers were given hotel rooms and will be placed on other flights.

Da Silva says Flight 33 is categorized as an “extended-range operation” because of the distance between LAX and Maui’s Kahului Airport. He says such flights require more safety precautions.

