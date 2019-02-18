Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car

February 18, 2019 2:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A rattlesnake in Florida ended up in the back of a police car.

The snake was being carried by a homeless man walking around Jacksonville Beach on Monday morning.

Sgt. Larry Smith told local news stations the snake was 6 to 8 feet (2 to 2.5 meters) long.

When police stopped the man, they told him to throw the reptile into the back of their vehicle for safety.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a WTLV-TV report , video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer pulling the snake from the patrol car’s back seat. The rattles at the end of the snake’s tail can be heard shaking as the officer drops the snake into a plastic container.

The snake was relocated to a wooded area. No injuries were reported.

___

Information from: WTLV-TV, http://www.wtlv.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.