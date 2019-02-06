Listen Live Sports

Florida woman gets life in prison for husband’s 2000 killing

February 6, 2019 12:52 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman convicted of helping mastermind the killing of her husband nearly two decades ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that a circuit judge sentenced Denise Williams on Wednesday, also giving her 30 years for conspiracy.

Williams was convicted last December of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for her role in a case that recalled the plot of the Hollywood classic “Double Indemnity.” Prosecutors argued that she plotted the killing of her husband in a scheme to get a $1.75 million life insurance payout.

Brian Winchester testified he had an affair with Williams and shot her husband in December 2000. Winchester helped authorities find Mike Williams’ buried body in 2017.

Attorneys for Denise Williams maintained Winchester lied to get revenge.

