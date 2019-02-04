Listen Live Sports

Former-guard accused of abusing female inmate goes on trial

February 4, 2019 11:22 am
 
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A trial gets underway this week for the first of seven former prison guards accused of sexually abusing female inmates at a Pennsylvania county prison.

The Times-Tribune reports jury selection begins Monday in the case against 51-year-old George McHale, who is accused of forcing a female inmate to perform a sex act on him at the Lackawanna County Prison in 2009.

McHale, of Scranton, faces one count of institutional sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault.

He’s among seven former correctional officers who were charged last February with abusing inmates after a grand jury found what it described as a culture of sexual coercion and cover-up at the jail.

His lawyer has said McHale is a family man who’s never been in trouble. His lawyer questions the accuser’s credibility.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/

