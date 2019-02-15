Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Gang leader called top ‘trigger puller’ gets life sentence

February 15, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who prosecutors called Baltimore’s “number one trigger puller” has been sentenced to life in prison for a gang conspiracy involving drug trafficking and killings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said 23-year-old Montana Barronette was sentenced Friday. He was convicted by a federal jury last October of conspiring to commit killings and distribute drugs.

Prosecutors said Barronette personally participated in six slayings while leading one of the most violent gangs in Baltimore, known as “Trained To Go.”

Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said: “Montana Barronette was known as the number one trigger puller in Baltimore” from 2010 to 2017.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Sun reported Barronette’s attorney Michael Lawlor had argued for a lighter sentence and said his client’s desperate circumstances as a child led him on a path to failure.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.