Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Georgia students face discipline for sharing tainted food

February 23, 2019 1:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Five Georgia middle school students face disciplinary action for sharing drug-tainted food with other students on Valentine’s Day.

WSB-TV reports Fulton County School officials said Friday the students could eventually be suspended or expelled while school officials determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Investigators say THC was found in a food sample taken from Sandtown Middle School where students were sent to the hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said tests showed THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, was found in one of the samples that “has the appearance of cereal.”

School officials said 28 students were sickened and taken to hospitals. At the time, the students reported feeling shortness of breath and other reactions after eating food or candy.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

There’s still no word on who made the edibles.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.