Group protests after deputy fatally shoots man in struggle

February 26, 2019 11:36 am
 
SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — A group of people is protesting outside a West Virginia courthouse after a deputy fatally shot a man last week.

WCHS-TV reports the group of about 30 people held signs outside the Roane County Courthouse on Tuesday calling for “Justice for Timmy” and saying they don’t trust the police investigation.

Roane County Sheriff Todd Cole says a deputy fatally shot 28-year-old Timothy Rhodes on Friday after Rhodes reached for the deputy’s gun during a struggle. Cole said the deputy responded to a complaint of a disturbance and Rhodes became aggressive when approached, lunging at the deputy and taking him to the ground.

Cole didn’t identify the deputy, but said he was placed on leave.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

