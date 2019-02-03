Listen Live Sports

Highway crash in San Francisco kills 2, injures 9

February 3, 2019 12:51 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two people were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle going the wrong way collided with three vehicles on a San Francisco freeway.

California Highway Patrol Officer Bert Diaz says a woman driving a sedan south on the northbound lanes of U.S. 101 early Sunday crashed into two cars and hit a van head-on.

The woman and the van’s driver died. A passenger in the van was taken to the hospital with major injuries and eight others were hurt.

Diaz said he didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

All northbound lanes were closed while officers investigate the scene. Diaz said the lanes were expected to reopen Sunday morning.

